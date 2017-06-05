Halifax police officer punched in the face outside the force's front door

A Halifax police officer was punched in the face during an incident outside HRP's Gottingen Street station.

According to a release, a man was laying in the grass outside of the Halifax Regional Police headquarters at 1975 Gottingen St. just after 1 p.m. Sunday.



The man said he needed medical help, and when officers approached him, the accused said he was “unsure what was wrong” but he needed an ambulance.

While they were waiting for an ambulance to arrive, police said the man stood up and walked towards one of the officers. When he was asked to sit down on the station’s front steps, he the man turned and then punched one of the officers in the face.

The officers quickly arrested the man. Police said he had shown no signs of aggression prior to the assault.

The officer who was hit received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniel Angus Ryan, 24, of Halifax faces charges of assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and breach of a probation order.