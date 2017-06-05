From toilet to a rocking horse: McNabs Island cleanup results in another big garbage haul

A toilet, a high-heeled shoe and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle were apart of the few strange treasures washed up on the shore of McNabs Island.

On Sunday, about 200 volunteers participated in Oceans Week and Environment Week activities by gathering for the annual cleanup of McNabs Island in the Halifax Harbour. In total, 500 bags of garbage and recyclables were gathered amongst other unusual discoveries which littered the shoreline of the national park.

As a result of severe winter storms, Friends of McNabs Island said more than 30 lobster traps were washed up on the beaches of the island. Marine debris was also found, including fiberglass boat parts, part of a kayak, several paddles and fishing gear.

Divers from the Seawolves Scuba Club offered their services to the cleanup, hauling up broken bottles, a 50-year old intact Sussex Ginger Beer bottle and a toilet from under the Garrison Pier.