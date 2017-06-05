News / Halifax

Nova Scotia police search for stolen off-road vehicle

RCMP say the yellow and black side-by-side ATV was taken sometime between May 12 and 15 in Bible Hill.

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating the theft of a side-by-side vehicle in Bible Hill.

According to a release on Monday, Colchester District RCMP is investigating the case where the side-by-side was stolen from a property on Crowes Mills Road sometime between May 12 and May 15.

The side-by-side is a 2013 Can Am 'Maverick 1000', and is black and yellow, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 902-893-6820, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

