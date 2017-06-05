Public to weigh in on eight possible sites for J.L. Ilsley High School replacement

The public will soon learn the first details about possible sites for the replacement of J.L. Ilsley High School.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday evening at the Spryfield school, where the Site Selection Committee (SSC) will present the work they’ve done since May 2 and gather feedback on eight site options - including the existing Sylvia Avenue location.

“We want people to come out and give us their ideas,” Linda MacKay, Halifax Regional School Board member for the area, said Monday.

MacKay said the current options aren’t set in stone, and the 14-member SSC is looking for any information on locations they might have missed, as well as how people feel about the suggestions.

“Somebody might have a site that they know of that would be great, and we want to make sure that everyone has a chance to have a say,” MacKay said.

“We just really want people to be able to give us any information that we may have missed.”

MacKay said the SSC was waiting until Tuesday evening to unveil exactly where the eight sites are, but they considered criteria like topography, catchment area, sidewalk availability, access to parks, crosswalks, and bus stops, and distance to assets like community centres.

The province’s decision to replace J.L. Ilsley as part of the 2017-18 capital plan raised some eyebrows this January, with HRSB chair Dave Wright saying at the time he was “surprised” to see the Spryfield school bypass others higher up on their priority list.

In past years, the school has been the centre of many complaints from parents and students about aging infrastructure and leaks, which the HRSB addressed between 2014-15 with a $1-million upgrade to the roof, parking lot, windows and cafeteria.

After taking in the feedback, MacKay said the SSC will narrow their options down to three and send them to the HRSB by July, who will then submit them to the Department of Education for a final decision.

The meeting will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at J.L. Ilsley High School on Tuesday. This will be the only meeting where people can give their feedback in person, but residents can also email the SSC at: JLISSC2017@hrsb.ca.

After a site is selected, a School Steering Team (SST) is set up to play an advisory role in the design of the school, alongside the education department and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.