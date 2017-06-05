Two women, man, charged with trafficking crack cocaine: Halifax police

Two women and a man have been charged with trafficking crack cocaine after police executed a drug search.

Halifax Regional Police say on May 31 around 8 p.m., they searched a residence on Willow Bend Court in Halifax.

Police say they found crack cocaine, some marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Three people were arrested at the scene, and have been charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

They are a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both of Halifax, and a 53-year-old woman from Harrietsfield.