News / Halifax

Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun

Police say two men aged 18 and 25 were arrested at the scene.

Metro file photo

Two people are facing charges after police say a minor crash resulted in officers turning up prescription drugs and a loaded sawed off shotgun.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday in the area Victoria Road near Dartmouth High School.

“While investigating that collision members discovered that the occupants of one of the vehicles were in possession of a loaded sawed off shotgun, a large bottle of prescription pills and a small amount of marijuana,” a police statement said.

Two Lake Echo men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested at the scene.

They have been charged with various weapons offences, including having a weapon dangerous to the public and careless use of a firearm.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular