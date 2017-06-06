Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
Police say two men aged 18 and 25 were arrested at the scene.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two people are facing charges after police say a minor crash resulted in officers turning up prescription drugs and a loaded sawed off shotgun.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday in the area Victoria Road near Dartmouth High School.
“While investigating that collision members discovered that the occupants of one of the vehicles were in possession of a loaded sawed off shotgun, a large bottle of prescription pills and a small amount of marijuana,” a police statement said.
Two Lake Echo men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested at the scene.
They have been charged with various weapons offences, including having a weapon dangerous to the public and careless use of a firearm.