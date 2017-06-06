Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches

If you regularly travel in the area around Dresden Row, Birmingham and Clyde streets, you’re in for about three years of detouring beginning Wednesday.

Work on The Margaretta condominium project is expected to get underway when the contractor begins setting up sidewalk closures and pedestrian detours along the three impacted streets at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a media release, the Halifax Regional Municipality said due to the required pedestrian sidewalk detours, Birmingham Street will no longer accommodate two-way vehicular traffic.

The municipality advises that until the downtown project is completed, Birmingham will be changed to a one-way southbound street from Spring Garden Road to Clyde Street.

Construction of The Margaretta is slated to be completed by March, 2020.

In its promotional material the WM Fares Group notes that upon completion, the project will feature a nine storey, mixed use building on the corners of Dresden Row and Clyde and Birmingham streets.