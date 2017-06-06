‘Please call police:’ Halifax-area man charged following woman’s plea for help

A Cole Harbour man is facing a string of charges including sexual assault, choking, and forcible confinement after a woman slipped a stranger a note asking for help.

On Saturday at about 5:40 p.m., a man was sitting in his parked car outside a store in Middle Musquodoboit when a Mazda pulled into the parking lot, and a man left the passenger side to go into the shop, according to Halifax RCMP release.

Police said a woman immediately left the driver's seat of the Mazda and passed a note to the citizen in his parked car. The woman looked “extremely upset” and gestured with her hands for the man to call, then quickly got back in her vehicle.

Her male passenger came back to the Mazda and they drove away.

The note said "Please call police," and included an address on Elderbank Back Road. The citizen immediately called 911.

Halifax RCMP responded to the address, where they found a man and woman inside a home. The man was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Kevin Joseph MacDonald of Cole Harbour, 50, has been charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering both threats against a person and against property, theft Under $5,000, assault with a weapon, overcome resistance by choking, two counts of breach of probation, and seven counts of breaching a recognizance.

MacDonald appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday, and is being held in custody until his next court appearance on June 26.

During the course of the investigation, police said that during the drive back to Elderbank Back Road the male passenger allegedly struck the woman in the face. At the time, the woman said there was an oncoming car whose brake lights abruptly came on after passing her vehicle.

Investigators believe the other driver might have seen the woman being assaulted, and would like to speak with them.

Anyone who was in the Middle Musquodoboit area on June 3 around 6 p.m. and saw a woman and man in a red Mazda is asked to call Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.