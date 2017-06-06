Halifax councillor brings up 'zero tolerance' policy for taxi drivers charged with sexual assault

One Halifax councillor is floating the idea of HRM having a “zero tolerance” policy for taxi drivers charged with sexual assault.

In a special sitting of the Appeals Standing Committee on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police victim services caseworker Angela Jeffrey-Haynes gave a detailed presentation on sexual violence, myths, support strategies, insight into why many women prefer to avoid the stress and exposure of going through the justice system, and how victims could be better accommodated at the committee.

“It’s honestly important for our community in general to have more understanding around the area of sexualized violence. It’s a common problem. Councillors are leaders, (and) I think it’s really helpful for them to have that information,” Jeffrey-Haynes told reporters after the presentation.

Jeffrey-Haynes had been invited to speak after attending the committee with a woman who had come regarding a taxi driver charged with sexual assault that was applying to get his licence reinstated. Jeffrey-Haynes wrote a letter to the committee last August with her own feedback, including the point that these licence appeals would preferably not be heard at all since “the complexity of sexualized violence was very difficult to address in a council appeal setting.”

During the committee, Coun. David Hendsbee brought up the idea of a zero-tolerance policy for taxi drivers charged with sexual assault, so they would have their licence automatically suspended until a court case was resolved.

“We’re kind of in a semi quasi-judicial process. How can we override the provincial court process in regards to seeking justice? We’re more of an administrative function of a licencing body, not to find truth in any accusations made by a perpetrator or by the victim,” Hendsbee said after the meeting.

Sexual assaults involving Halifax taxi drivers have sparked local and international attention in recent months after Judge Gregory Lenehan's controversial verdict in March, acquitting taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi who had been found with an unconscious and mostly naked woman in his cab. There was also a spike in reported sexual assaults in cabs, with five in 2016 alone.

The presentation brought a helpful “lens” to the committee, Hendsbee said, since councillors usually get information from staff and police on a case, while “very rarely” getting the alleged victim’s perspective.

“The question is, how do we bring that into the process, or should we even bother at all? Should that be left to the courts? Therefore, if we had a zero tolerance policy, there’d be no need for the victim to come forward to explain their situation to us,” Hendsbee said.