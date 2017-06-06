N.S. man charged with sexual assault, confinement, after woman passes note

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, N.S. — A Nova Scotia man is facing a raft of charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, after a woman passed a note to a stranger in a parking lot asking for help.

Kevin Joseph MacDonald, 50, appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday and is being held in custody until his next court appearance on June 26.

Police say a man was sitting in his parked vehicle outside a store in Middle Musquodoboit on Saturday when a car pulled into the parking lot and a man went into a store.

A woman, described as extremely upset, passed a note to the man sitting in the parked vehicle and gestured for the man to call before quickly returning to her vehicle.

RCMP say the note said "please call police" and included an address on Elderbank Back Rd.