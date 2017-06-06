Nova Scotia police investigating after injured woman found inside house on fire

Police are investigating after an injured woman was found inside a house that was on fire.

In a media release, Windsor District RCMP members said they were called to the scene of a house fire on Mountain Road in Three Mile Plains just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

A woman had been found inside the home by members of Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department. The 68-year-old woman was injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the extent of her injuries are still unknown.