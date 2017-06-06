Nova Scotia police investigating after injured woman found inside house on fire
The woman, 68, was transported to hospital with unspecified injuries.
Police are investigating after an injured woman was found inside a house that was on fire.
In a media release, Windsor District RCMP members said they were called to the scene of a house fire on Mountain Road in Three Mile Plains just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
A woman had been found inside the home by members of Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department. The 68-year-old woman was injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.
Police said the extent of her injuries are still unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the RCMP and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP at 902 798-2207. You can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers anonymously.
