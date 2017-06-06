Police watchdog investigates potential excessive force, assault by Halifax cops

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog is investigating a possible case of excessive use of force and assault by Halifax Regional Police officers during an arrest in late April.

The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team launched the investigation after looking into a complaint that Halifax police allegedly deleted a video off a bystander's cellphone related to the arrest.

SIRT says the video recorded on the phone by a member of the public allegedly shows the arrest and has raised questions of whether police used excessive force.

The arrest occured in the early morning hours of April 27 on the sidewalk outside Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street in Halifax.

The idependent police watchdog says the man was arrested for public intoxication and there was no serious injury as a result of the arrest.