Concerns raised over proposed locations for new J.L. Illsey High School

The eight locations proposed as potential options for the new site of J. L. Ilsley High School have been made public.

Around 150 people gathered at the school Tuesday night to hear proposals from the School Selections Committee (SSC).

Gary Walker, facilitator for the SSC, presented the eight locations including the present site; Leiblin Drive, towards Graves Oakley; the Urban Farm area on Rockingstone Road; Greystone; just south of Greystone; north west of Captain William Spry Community Centre; Williams Lake Road; and McIntosh Estate, down Herring Cove Road towards the park.



Kristen Hollery’s has three kids who are supposed to be attending J. L. Ilsley in the upcoming years and said in an interview at Tuesday's meeting she would like to see the school stay at the current location, in central Spryfield.

“I do like it being built here even though it may cause a disturbance to the kids, it’s still central Spryfield, it’s walking distance for a number of kids, there’s a lots of food around here, which is important and access to amenities and services that the other sites don’t offer,” she said.

Hollery also runs the food bank that operates out of the school. She believes that closing the school would limit students accessibility to that food source.

But others believed building a new school at the same location would be a major disturbance to students if they end up going to school in shifts to accommodate the eventual closure, or by being forced to attend classes within a construction zone.

Cheryl Anderson is one of those parents.

“I’d like to see them start fresh — if they decided to use this site and build next to it, for four years you're in a construction zone going to school,” Anderson said.