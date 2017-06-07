'Fresh set of eyes:' Councillors vote in favour of external review of Halifax Transit plan – again

Regional councillors want “a fresh set of eyes” to look at Halifax Transit’s Moving Forward Together Plan – something they’ve asked for already.

Council’s Transportation Standing Committee voted down a staff recommendation at its meeting on Wednesday to have Halifax Transit write a report internally to recommend modifications to corridor routes – the 10 most used in the system – using newly available data and soon-to-be-completed projects like the Integrated Mobility Plan.

The report before the committee stemmed from council’s December 2016 debate over the Moving Forward Together Plan as a whole, in which councillors added an amendment to the plan, specifically asking for a review by an external consultant.

The committee voted unanimously on Wednesday in favour of a recommendation to council, saying essentially the same thing it did six months ago.

“It’s very important that we do bring someone in with a fresh set of eyes,” Coun. Waye Mason said Tuesday.

“It’s not a dig on (staff), but what the public wants to see is that we bring in a consultant, and specifically a different consultant than the one who had already been hired for Moving Forward Together.”

After the vote, Halifax Transit director Dave Reage said his team will follow the committee’s decision, but he stood by his assertion that an outside consultant is unnecessary.

“In looking at hiring a consultant, there’s three reasons why you might hire a consultant: you don’t have the people, you don’t have the time, or you don’t have the expertise,” Reage said. “None of those applied in this case. This is the kind of thing we do regularly anyway, so there’s no reason, really, to hire a consultant in this case.”

Jeff Blair, with the advocacy group It’s More Than Buses, respectfully disagrees and said councillors made the right call.

“We’re not trying to bash staff and say that staff are incapable of doing these kinds of projects, but having the outside expertise come in is certainly something we should be open to,” Blair said.

“If there are recommendations that come back from an outside expert that says, You can do it better,’ that’s a good thing.”

Staff estimate the consultant will cost the municipality between $85,000 and $100,000, money Blair says is well spent if it results in better service.