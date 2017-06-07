'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway

Police have charged a Nova Scotia man with impaired driving after he was stopped for going the wrong way on a busy highway.

The RCMP say on June 3 at 7 p.m., an officer was driving west on Highway 125 in Point Edward when he saw a vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lane.

The officer was able to stop the vehicle and a 36-year-old Whycocomagh was arrested.

"Thankfully there were no injuries due to this individual's dangerous driving actions," Const. Michael Francis, RCMP Cape Breton Traffic Services, said in a statement released Wednesday. "Fortunately, motorists driving in the area were paying attention to the road and driving within the speed limit, if not this could have been a very different situation."

Todd Malcolm Charles Miller is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing a breath sample, dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent.