My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-only Halifax taxi service aims to give passengers a choice

Crissy McDow says Halifax’s new female-only car service is all about letting passengers know “they have an option.”

McDow, owner of Lady Drive-Her, has two other airport service companies and has been working as a driver in the industry for nearly three decades. Her team of 10 other women also have many years of experience.

After the first media reports on Lady Drive-Her came out this week, McDow said on Wednesday she’d been fielding multiple bookings and had calls from as far away as Calgary from a woman who’d need a ride from the Halifax airport -- all before their jingle even hits the radio.

“Men and women have a choice if they want, to pick a profession that you sort of have a female or male -- I want a female doctor, and that’s a choice that’s there,” McDow said.

“I want a female lawyer ... This is all it is, it’s just giving the public a choice.”

Although taxi safety has been a major issue in Halifax over the past couple years with a spike in alleged sexual assaults involving drivers, and protests around a judge's controversial decision acquitting former driver Bassam Al-Rawi this March, McDow said it’s just a coincidence the company is launching now.

The idea has been in the back of her head for years, McDow said, as people often request female drivers, but until now McDow hasn’t been able to guarantee one because there are so few in Halifax.

When women call to request a female driver, McDow said she “would never” ask them why since there are many reasons why someone might feel more comfortable with a woman. However, McDow said they’re open to taking any gender since there’s also been father’s call to arrange a female driver to take their teenage daughters to the airport if they’re travelling alone.

But alongside the string of calls from those happy to see a female service, other drivers and the public have called Lady Drive-Her sexist and discriminatory towards male drivers.

McDow said she’s confused by the controversy, since she’s worked with men her whole career and never meant to send a negative message about male drivers, but simply tried to offer an alternative.

“As a woman in a male-dominated industry we’re going to run over issues like this, stumbling blocks, but strength comes in numbers so we’re going to continue this,” McDow said.

“I have male drivers that help me, and would never do anything to jeopardize their livelihood or discredit them in any way.”

Although right now McDow said the company only has limo drivers who do pre-arranged service to and from the airport, or charter work like taking someone to dinner and picking them up a few hours later, she’d be happy to send over work to women driving for companies like Casino and Yellow around HRM as a dispatcher if business takes off.

Call (902) 452-LADY(5239) or email ladydriveher@gmail.com to book a trip.

Focus on airport route capitalizes on bad situation: industry advocate

The president of the Halifax Taxi Drivers Owners Association says he’s supportive of women feeling comfortable when catching a ride, but Lady Drive-Her seems “opportunistic” by focusing on the more lucrative airport route.

A new limo and car service, Lady Drive-Her, has 10 female drivers that book pre-arranged fares, most running the $63 flat rate between the airport and urban centre -- but Dave Buffett said he'd also like to see them take smaller trips throughout HRM.

“If they were saying, ‘We’re going to provide transportation for women throughout HRM,’ I’d say ‘OK that’s great,’” Buffett said Wednesday.

“It’s opportunistic because I think they’re capitalizing on a bad situation.”

Although Crissy McDow, Lady Drive-Her owner, said their team’s limo licences meant they can only take airport runs and not stay downtown, Buffett said she might have misunderstood the bylaw because the only difference is a limo has no fare box, and a driver would arrange the price with a customer beforehand.

But a limo driver can pick up in any taxi zone and stay in that zone, Buffett said, so they could pick up a passenger in Alderney Drive in Dartmouth and take them to Wyse Road, or drive someone from Argyle Street to Gottingen Street in Halifax.