Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel

An Ontario man has been charged with sexual assault after police say he touched another man who delivered something to his hotel room.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Halifax Regional Police said a man staying in a Dartmouth hotel requested that an item be brought to his room, according to a release.

A male hotel employee in his 20s delivered the item, and the man asked him to put it in the room.

While the employee was leaving, police said the suspect touched him in a sexual manner over his clothing.

The employee reported the incident to one of his hotel colleagues, who called police.

A Halifax District RCMP officer arrested a 26-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in a hotel on Pratt & Whitney Drive in Enfield without incident.

The man was taken to Halifax Regional Police headquarters, and has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He has since been released.