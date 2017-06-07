Young woman dead as police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

A young woman is dead in what police are calling a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say around 10 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to a medical distress situation in the 0 to 100 block of Albro Lake Road.

According to a release, officers found a 18-year-old woman, who was transported to hospital by paramedics and later died.

“The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” a statement said.

Forensic Identification officers are now processing the scene.