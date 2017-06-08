'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth

Condolences from friends of the young woman killed in Dartmouth this week poured in on Facebook on Thursday, as police remained tight-lipped about the investigation into her homicide.

Chelsie Probert, 18, was found in medical distress on a walking path near Farrell Street in Dartmouth at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, and paramedics took her to the hospital, where she later died. Police called her death suspicious on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office ruled it a homicide.

Police spent Wednesday and Thursday scouring the path and the surrounding wooded area for evidence, enlisting the help of Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue.

Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said along with police, about 50 Ground Search and Rescue members were searching the area on Wednesday, and 25 search on Thursday. Penfound wouldn’t confirm what if any evidence was found, and said police wouldn’t yet be disclosing the cause of Probert’s death.

Police don’t have a suspect description, and wouldn’t say whether there are any suspects or people of interest, just that there’d been no arrests yet.

Penfound also couldn’t say whether the victim and any suspects knew each other, and acknowledged that could be concerning for the public.

“We can understand that they’d be concerned. There’s been a homicide in our area,” she said. “We are working very hard to try to gather information and to determine what happened to Ms. Probert. I would say continue to go about your daily activities, but just be mindful.”

More than two dozen people posted on a Facebook page that appeared to be Probert’s on Thursday, many expressing sadness and disbelief that such a young woman had been killed.

“She had her whole life ahead of her. She did not deserve to be taken away from this earth like that, how can someone do something so cruel like that,” reads one post. “I refused to believe it when I heard what happened and it still doesn't make sense. The world is such a messed up place with toxic people roaming the streets.”

That Facebook page said Probert was a student at Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres’ Dartmouth location.

Due to privacy reasons, Halifax Regional School Board spokesperson Doug Hadley couldn’t confirm that Probert was a student there, but said a notice had gone out to families from the school’s Dartmouth location.

“What I can tell you is that BFEC did send home a notice to families last evening indicating that a student had passed and that there would be supports at the school if students would need those supports,” Hadley said.