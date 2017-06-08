Greek food, track and field and a filmmakers festival: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
A bike-in movie and free World Oceans Week events are also on offer for family fun.
Greek Fest- Get your Greek on this weekend at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church on Purcells Cove Road. Besides the ever popular traditional Greek cuisine, take in dance troupes, live music and more. The annual festival runs through Sunday. Get single day tickets for $5 or weekend passes for $8 each. The event is free for seniors and children under the age of 10. www.greekfest.org
Bike-in movie- It’s a drive-in movie theatre with a wheel twist. On Saturday night, hop on your bike and head down to the Halifax Commons where the Halifax Cycling Coalition and the Halifax Independent School will be screening Wadjda. The film tells the story of a young Saudi Arabian girl’s journey to raise enough money to buy a bike. Vendors, tune-up tents, food trucks and more will be set up by 6 p.m. The film starts at 9 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your blanket!
Aileen Meagher International Track Classic- On Saturday, watch athletes from around the world compete at this international event open to the public. Competitors include 2016 para Olympian Pam LeJean of Halifax, three-time Olympian Nikkita Holder of Toronto and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Bolade Ajomale of Richmond Hill. The event takes place at at Saint Mary’s University’s Huskies Stadium. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students 16 and under. Tickets are available online ticketatlantic.com/en/home/events/aileenmeagher/info.aspx .
Celebrate World Oceans Week-Enjoy free admission at the new Discovery Centre in Halifax all day Saturday in celebration of our oceans. On the other side of the harbour, Clean Foundation and the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan are hosting an ocean-themed, family-friendly event complete with an interactive mobile aquarium filled with living sea creatures. The rain or shine travelling aquarium event at Alderney Landing runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival- This boutique festival describes itself as dedicated to showcasing bold, innovative film and media art from the Atlantic region and around the world. At Neptune’s Scotiabank Stages Theatre from June 7 to Sunday, June 11, a full schedule of events and films is online at www.hiff.ca/schedule/.
