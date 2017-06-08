Halifax boulevard makes top 10 list of endangered places in Canada

Halifax’s historic Young Avenue has nabbed a spot on the 2017 list of Canada’s top 10 endangered places.

On Thursday, the National Trust for Canada released its annual list of historic places at risk. Young Avenue is the only Maritime location singled out.

“Serial demolition undermines the character of a historic residential boulevard,” the trust noted in its press release description of Young Avenue.

Part of the trust’s mission statement is “to help raise awareness about “the value that historic places bring to quality of life, local identity and cultural vitality.”

The trust outlined its concerns about what is threatening Young Avenue. Those include future development plans for the demolition of more “notable historic dwellings, the subdivision of lots, and new construction that threatens the character and cohesiveness of the street.”

Other places at risk include The Black Horse Pub and Pig’s Ear Tavern in Peterborough, Ontario, Hangar 11 in Edmonton Alberta and Cathedrale Saint-Germain in Rimouski, Quebec.