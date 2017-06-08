Halifax police looking for suspect after bowling alley robbery
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Bowlarama on Bayers Road, where a suspect robbed the bar for an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say a man robbed a bowling alley in Halifax Wednesday night.
A release from Halifax Regional Police said that they got a call from the Bowlarama on Bayers Road just before 6 p.m.
They were told a suspect “approached the bar area indicating he had a weapon and obtained an undisclosed sum of money.”
Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction, and police “contained the area” after they arrived, but weren’t able to find the man.
He’s described as a white man about 45 to 50 years old, standing 5’11” tall, with long gray salt and pepper hair. Police say he was wearing a brown leather bomber-style jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.