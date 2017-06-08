Halifax Transit bus, ferry fleet now fully accessible

All residents can now comfortably use Halifax Transit ferries and buses, no matter their level of mobility.

On Thursday, HRM made an announcement celebrating the accessible improvements made in recent years, including the fact that now all ferry and buses can accommodate mobility devices.

Lucas Wide, HRM spokesman, said Thursday this past winter the final unaccessible bus was retired.

“This is another important step forward to make sure all residents know they are welcome, and will be provided with innovative and modern solutions to make our public transit system an easier choice for all residents,” Mayor Mike Savage said in a press release.

Terminal and bus stop accessibility has also been improved with accessible landing pads and ramps at stops, the release said, and new signage in larger font with better contrast for visibility.

The municipality is also piloting a new “wheelchair securement system” to create an even better accessible transit system.

These improvements come on top of the new audio and visual bus features to help riders hear stop announcements, and see them scrolling on an LED screen.

HRM says these changes allow for greater passenger independence, so those with hearing and sight impairments don’t need to rely on drivers or fellow passengers for information about where they are.