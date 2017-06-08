Man charged with assaulting a police officer after chase in Dartmouth

A 19-year-old man who police say almost hit a police cruiser is facing numerous charges, including assaulting a police officer, after a chase in Dartmouth this week.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Country View Drive in Dartmouth.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens, and police say, “the driver backed up, nearly hitting the police vehicle behind him.”

The driver then sped off “at a high rate of speed,” giving chase through Dartmouth before reaching Highway 118, where “the driver continued to operate the vehicle in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed,” and police stopped chasing him.

On Wednesday, police tracked down the suspect and his vehicle and arrested him without incident on Wilkinson Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say 19-year-old Sean Earle Durnnian of Truro Heights has been charged with assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.