Police in Nova Scotia looking for man who exposed himself to 16-year-old girl
Nova Scotia RCMP say the man got out of his vehicle and hid behind some mail boxes, watching the girl, and then "lowered his pants and grabbed his genitals."
Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a man who exposed himself to a young girl.
A release from RMCP in Meteghan says a man in a black two-door Pontiac Sunfire or Chevrolet Cavalier followed a 16-year-old girl on April 10 as she walked along Highway 1.
Police say the man got out of his vehicle and hid behind some mail boxes near a baseball field in Grosses Coques, watching the girl.
“The man lowered his pants and grabbed his genitals while watching the girl walk away,” police say.
He’s described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, standing at least 5’8” tall with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a red baseball cap and blue jeans.
