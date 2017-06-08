Police in Nova Scotia looking for man who exposed himself to 16-year-old girl

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a man who exposed himself to a young girl.

A release from RMCP in Meteghan says a man in a black two-door Pontiac Sunfire or Chevrolet Cavalier followed a 16-year-old girl on April 10 as she walked along Highway 1.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle and hid behind some mail boxes near a baseball field in Grosses Coques, watching the girl.

“The man lowered his pants and grabbed his genitals while watching the girl walk away,” police say.