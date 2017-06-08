Visiting Halifax's McNabs Island this spring? Beware the barn swallows

Visitors to McNabs Island are advised to be extra cautious of endangered barn swallows nesting at the national historic site.

In a media release, Environment and Climate Change Canada said several barn swallow nests were destroyed at Fort McNab National Historic Site last July.

As a result, wildlife enforcement officers and Parks Canada wardens are stepping up their monitoring efforts this spring

Environment and Climate Change Canada said populations of the land-bird species in Canada have declined by more than 75 per cent since the 1970s. One of Nova Scotia’s largest Barn Swallow breeding colonies is located on the Halifax Harbour island.