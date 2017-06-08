Visiting Halifax's McNabs Island this spring? Beware the barn swallows
Wildlife enforcement officers and Parks Canada wardens have stepped up monitoring efforts to protect the endangered birds.
Visitors to McNabs Island are advised to be extra cautious of endangered barn swallows nesting at the national historic site.
In a media release, Environment and Climate Change Canada said several barn swallow nests were destroyed at Fort McNab National Historic Site last July.
As a result, wildlife enforcement officers and Parks Canada wardens are stepping up their monitoring efforts this spring
Environment and Climate Change Canada said populations of the land-bird species in Canada have declined by more than 75 per cent since the 1970s. One of Nova Scotia’s largest Barn Swallow breeding colonies is located on the Halifax Harbour island.
The barn swallow’s breeding period runs from May to August, and visitors to McNabs Island are asked to help protect the birds by avoiding nesting areas in the buildings at Fort McNab.
