Halifax Heroes: Volunteers take centre stage as arts centre moves closer to reality in Sackville

About 12 years ago, a group of volunteers living in the northwest corner of HRM envisioned a cultural arts centre in their own region.

The idea was to secure a multipurpose performance and learning space in a facility that would accommodate every type of artistic application, from theatre to music, dance and even an art gallery.

On Wednesday morning, members of the Cobequid Cultural Society will officially unveil the site for the Cobequid Performing Arts Centre and launch their fundraising campaign. The facility is expected to cost about $24 million.

Rae Smith is one of the society’s original founding members and was instrumental in helping secure the site that will house the 750-seat, purpose-built performance space.

“Rae has been incredible and does not take no for an answer, which I love,” said Cobequid Cultural Society board member Stacey Moore.

“He has just been pushing the ball forward from day one. Even when the ball didn’t want to seem to move at all, he kept it moving ahead one little bit at a time.”

Located off the Margeson Drive interchange in Middle Sackville and adjacent to a planned 500-car Halifax Transit parking lot, Smith beams as he looks over the expansive site. The municipality has agreed to allow parking for the centre's patrons in its transit lot in the evenings.

“I’m pretty hepped up about it. I’ve been working for a long time to get it to this stage, and we went through a lot of letdowns over the years,” Smith said.

“We have a big brass band here in Sackville…We have a lot of theatre groups. We have dance groups, just all kinds of groups that have no place to go. I have a very long list. It will be fully used.”

Board members are inviting the general public to join them on Wednesday for the 11 a.m. launch event.

“Wednesday means we finally get to tell everyone that we really meant what we were talking about and we get to show people our vision. It’s no longer just a dream,” she said.

“It’s something that we can show people we’re going to make happen…What sounded like a real long shot 10 years ago? It has taken a lot of work and determination and perseverance from volunteers to continue to pull together this vision and make it a reality.”

