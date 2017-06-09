Halifax man charged in bowling alley robbery

A Halifax man has been charged in relation to the robbery of a local bowling alley.

A release from Halifax Regional Police said that they got a call from the Bowlarama on Bayers Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

They were told a suspect “approached the bar area indicating he had a weapon and obtained an undisclosed sum of money.” The employee behind the bar wasn’t hurt.

Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction, and police “contained the area” after they arrived, but weren’t able to find the man.

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect was arrested without incident at a residence on Glenbourne Court in Halifax.

Darren Gerald Hall, 52, of Halifax has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.