High winds expected as special weather statement issued for Halifax

The Halifax area is in for a blustery weekend.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Halifax area and Kings County.

According to the release, a low pressure system near Cape Cod will track northeast across Nova Scotia on Friday, to arrive just east of Cape Breton by early Saturday morning.

Strong easterly winds ahead of the system will develop during the day Friday, then switch to northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h in its wake.