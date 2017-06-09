Police investigate string of ATV thefts across Nova Scotia

Police are warning citizens to secure their ATVs after a rash of thefts throughout the province.

Over the past three weeks, RCMP officers in Lunenburg County, Queens County, Kings County and Tantallon areas have responded to ATV thefts that have happened both day and night.

According to a Nova Scotia RCMP release, the stolen ATVs were parked outdoors or secured in garages, both with and without the keys attached.

Officers are continuing to investigate these cases, but encourage ATV owners to take preventative measures. These include storing the ATV in a well-lit, secure area, and never leaving the keys in an obvious location.