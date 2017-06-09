Police looking for suspect after downtown Halifax stabbing

Halifax police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed late Thursday night on Barrington Street.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says officers were called to the 2100 block of Barrington Street at 11:35 p.m., and found a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

The man was taken to the QEII with serious injuries, and police said he was undergoing treatment Friday morning.