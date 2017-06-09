Police looking for suspect after downtown Halifax stabbing
Halifax police say a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body.
Halifax police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed late Thursday night on Barrington Street.
A release from Halifax Regional Police says officers were called to the 2100 block of Barrington Street at 11:35 p.m., and found a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.
The man was taken to the QEII with serious injuries, and police said he was undergoing treatment Friday morning.
Police offered no description of the suspect, just saying that he fled on foot, and their investigation continues.