Police looking for tips, video surveillance footage to solve Dartmouth homicide

Police are asking for the public’s help solving a homicide that happened earlier this week in Dartmouth.

Chelsie Probert, 18, was found in medical distress on a walking path near Farrell Street in Dartmouth at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, and paramedics took her to the hospital, where she later died. Police called her death suspicious on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office ruled it a homicide.

On Thursday, police offered few details about the investigation, saying only that they had no suspects in custody.

On Friday, police said they were still canvassing the neighbourhood, and asked for any tips from the public.

Specifically, police are looking for video surveillance footage from the streets surrounding the path where Probert was found.

Anyone with video surveillance footage or any information about the homicide is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.