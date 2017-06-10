All crew aboard distressed ships in transatlantic race safe

HALIFAX — The Halifax-based joint rescue co-ordination centre says all crew aboard four storm-battered vessels that had been racing across the Atlantic Ocean are safe.

A spokeswoman for the centre says crew on two sailboats that put out distress calls Thursday were rescued Saturday morning, while a third boat made its way to calmer waters.

Maj. Rhonda Stevens says the cruise liner Queen Mary II picked up a British sailor from a demasted yacht and is en route to Halifax.

She says two Dutch sailors rescued from another vessel in the mid-Atlantic are on a tanker headed towards the Bahamas.

She says a fourth vessel in the race declared a state of emergency on Saturday when it started taking on water, and the two Bulgarian sailors on board have been rescued and are on a research vessel headed to St. John's, N.L.