Halifax council to set terms for second sale of Bloomfield property

Four and a half years after the municipality agreed to sell the Bloomfield property in north end Halifax to the province, regional council is being asked to set the terms for another sale of the property.

Municipal staff recommends in a staff report coming to Tuesday’s meeting that council again declare the property surplus, and direct staff to incorporate the principles of the Bloomfield Master Plan, along with any possible requirement for affordable housing on the site, as conditions of the sale.

The property on Agricola Street was formerly a school and then operated as a community centre from 1982 until its December 2014 closure.

Council voted last year to wait till the Centre Plan is complete before moving ahead with the sale after Housing Nova Scotia, which won the request for proposals to by the property in 2012, pulled out of the redevelopment project after years of inaction.

The Centre Plan is expected to be adopted late this year, and staff recommends selling the property after it’s complete to “provide for greater certainty as to what can ultimately be developed.

“The highest value can be achieved if the property is sold post-Centre Plan, when policies and the land use by-law are certain, not speculative,” the report says.

The Centre Plan will also include policy direction making affordable housing a requirement for HRM land sold for residential development, and, if council directs, staff will use that to include affordable housing in the conditions of sale for Bloomfield.