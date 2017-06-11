Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Nova Scotia
Atlantic Lottery Corporation says the ticket was from the June 10th Atlantic 49 game.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Nova Scotia is $1 million richer.
The Atlantic Lottery Corporation has announced in a release that the ticket worth $1 million was sold for the Saturday, June 10th draw in Pictou County.
“Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as the winner(s) comes forward to collect the prize,” a statement reads.
The winning numbers were 4, 19, 20, 21, 32, 38 with a bonus number 37.