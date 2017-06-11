Major fire at Halifax apartment building forces 19 people from their homes

Close to 20 people have been forced from their homes after a major fire at a city apartment building.

The Canadian Red Cross says 19 people were displaced in a blaze at a 12-unit, three-storey apartment building at 2675 Windsor St. on Saturday night.

The Red Cross says seven people needed emergency lodging, while another 12 will stay with family or friends.

“It's expected to take several days for repairs and cleanup before tenants of lesser-affected apartments might be allowed to return home,” the Red Cross said in a statement on Sunday.



No one was injured in the blaze that began around 8 p.m. Saturday. Of the 12 units, 11 were occupied when the fire started.

On Sunday, passersbys could see extensive damage to the front of the building, most notably the wood framing on the second and third floors.