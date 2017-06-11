Man seriously injured after SUV crashes into pole on Bedford Highway
Halifax police say the driver will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.
A man suffered serious injuries after he lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed into a pole.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of the Bedford Highway.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and police say he’s expected to be charged under the motor vehicle act.
No other details were provided.