Man shot after gunfire rings out in Halifax neighbourhood

There have been no arrests after a shooting in Halifax resulted in a man showing up at hospital with a gunshot wound.

Halifax Regional Police say they received reports of gunfire in the area of Uniacke and Brunswick streets around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Less than 10 minutes later, police say someone who had been shot arrived at the QEII hospital.

“Police were on scene at the hospital on an unrelated matter when the victim arrived,” a police statement reads, adding they believe the man’s injuries came from the reported shooting.