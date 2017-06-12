Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project

Severe vandalism of a beekeeping social enterprise led by Halifax youth has left the future of the project uncertain, and thousands of bees dead.

According to a release from Family SOS, the group behind the BEEA Honey with Heart project, the hives in the Greystone Community site were vandalised some time overnight on June 9.

One hive was completely destroyed and over 40,000 bees drowned in the rain storm that night, while another hive is not expected to survive.

If the other hive does not make it, the release said that will mean a loss of 80,000 healthy bees. The third hive at Spryfield is intact.

The vandals used basketballs and sticks to open and knock over the hives, the release said, exposing and destroying more than $1,000 worth of honey to the elements.

They also destroyed all of the bee garden plots by pulling up all of the plants and flowers.

The vandalism comes just a week after the group and many volunteers planted the bee garden and built bee apiaries (boxes that hold the hives) on June 3.



“The actions of the vandals have left the future of the BEEA Honey with Heart project in the Greystone Community uncertain. The staff at Family SOS and our partners will do everything we can do ensure that this project thrives,” the release said.

The honeybee project grew out of the Family SOS after-school program in Dartmouth. Between the Dartmouth and Spryfield sites there were five hives, with another five on order as the project hoped to expand into north end Halifax.