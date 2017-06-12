Dartmouth councillor to 'actively' ask about security cameras with police after Chelsie Probert homicide

The councillor for the Dartmouth area where a Halifax girl was killed last week says he’ll be “actively” asking about security cameras in an upcoming meeting with police.

Nearly a week after Chelsie Probert, 18, died in hospital after being found in medical distress on a walking path off Farrell Street last Tuesday, police are looking for public tips with no suspects in custody while many residents continue to call for cameras to be installed on or near the wooded path.

“Is this the time to be looking at (safety)? Absolutely,” said Coun. Tony Mancini on Monday, adding he had planned a meeting with Halifax Regional Police this week before Probert’s death.

“We were already looking at it anyway, but now maybe can we ramp it up?”

Probert’s homicide comes only a few months after a man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed on the same path at 1 p.m. on Feb.25. At the time police said it appeared to be a random act.

Police can assess an area to see if it’s safe or if new measures are needed, Mancini said, and then their staff would recommend changes like cutting back brush from a path, installing more lighting, or putting in security cameras.

“I understand residents being concerned ... so let’s follow through on it and see what happens,” he said.

Mancini said cameras aren’t necessarily the only answer, but could have been helpful in the Probert case, and in the future they might provide useful evidence for police or deter violence.

A combination of reactive and proactive moves would be ideal, Mancini said, like creating a vibrant park alongside any cameras or safety measures.

Since the land containing Farrell Street Park, the path where Probert was found, the Boys and Girls Club, and nearby playground is owned by Nova Scotia Power (NSP), Mancini said he approached NSP two weeks ago with municipal staff to see if they’d “entertain” building a park in the existing green space that HRM would maintain.

Although NSP hasn’t committed yet, Mancini said they’ve agreed to look at figures on how much a landscaped park would cost, which could include a community garden, leveling of land, trail system, and more.