Dartmouth man with life-threatening injuries after sport motorcycle crashes into fire hydrant

A 27-year-old Dartmouth man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he lost control of the sport motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a fire hydrant.

Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened in the 100 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth on Sunday around 8 p.m.

Police say two sport bikes were heading in the same direction when the crash happened, with one driver unable to negotiate a sharp turn and sheering off the base of the fire hydrant.

The other driver stopped, police say, then took off before officers arrived.

Paramedics took the victim to the QEII hospital with life-threatening injuries.

