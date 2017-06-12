Defence begins its closing argument in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'

William Sandeson is not the “criminal mastermind” the Crown makes him out to be, the defence in his first-degree murder trial argued in its closing statements.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.

Defence lawyer Eugene Tan started his closing arguments Monday morning, focusing on telling the jurors that Sandeson didn’t plan to kill Samson that night – addressing the key element of first-degree murder.

Tan said police and the Crown made Sandeson out to be a cold and calculated killer, but the evidence shows the opposite.

“Mr. Sandeson is not a criminal mastermind,” he said.

Tan said Sandeson knew Pookiel McCabe and Justin Blades, who testified that they heard a loud bang and saw a bloody man slumped over in a chair in Sandeson’s apartment, were next door that night. He asked the jury why he would plan to kill someone knowing they were present.

He also suggested that if Sandeson had methodically planned out the killing, he would have acted differently afterwards.

McCabe and Blades testified Sandeson was panicked when they saw him in his apartment that night, running around speaking gibberish. Tan said those aren’t the actions of someone who’d planned a murder.

Tan said Sandeson would have taken more steps to evade police as well, and he would have destroyed his gun and erased his video surveillance footage.

Tan also addressed the Crown’s theory of Sandeson’s motive for killing Samson: money.

Sandeson owed more than $70,000 on his student line of credit, but Tan pointed out he still had more than $120,000 available to him, along with a chequing account and a credit card.

Tan attacked the credibility and objectivity of some of the Crown’s expert witnesses as well, saying that a DNA expert and a blood spatter expert “twisted” their evidence to fit the Crown’s theory.