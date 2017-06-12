Judicial recount scheduled for Nova Scotia riding separated by 90 votes

HALIFAX — A recount is being done today in a Nova Scotia riding decided by 90 votes.

Justice James L. Chipman will oversee the vote tally for Chester-St. Margaret's, where NDP candidate Denise Peterson-Rafuse lost to Liberal Hugh MacKay.

A judicial recount last week confirmed Liberal victories in two ridings where the party snagged razor-thin wins in the May 30 provincial election.

Bill Horne was confirmed Friday as the winner in Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank, while Lloyd Hines was confirmed in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, ensuring the Liberals would retain their slim majority in the 51-seat legislature.

The final tally came in at 3,160 for Horne, one fewer vote than in the initial count on May 30, and 3,095 votes for Progressive Conservative candidate Dan McNaughton.