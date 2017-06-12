Man charged with trying to break into cars, homes, in Halifax
Police say the suspect was first arrested June 5. Four days later, he was arrested again.
A young man is facing charges of break and enter following separate incidents over the past week in Halifax.
On June 5, a 21-year-old man was arrested after someone broke into a parking garage on Cunard Street and allegedly tried to open car doors.
Police say a witness saw the suspect in action and asked if he lived in the building, before escorting him off the property.
The 21-year-old was arrested a short time later, then charged with break and enter and released from custody.
Then on June 9 around 1 p.m., police were called to reports of a suspicious man on London Street after someone was allegedly trying to open the front door of a home.
As police investigated that call, another report came in from the same area of a similar incident and the 21-year-old was arrested again.
Alexander Frank Walsh is now charged with two counts of break and enter - for the June 5 and 9 incidents – and is due in court on Monday.