Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
The national weather agency said conditions are favourable right now for a dangerous storm.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Environment Canada is warning parts of Nova Scotia about a ‘dangerous thunderstorm’ that could pass through on Monday night.
In a release at about 9 p.m., the national weather agency said conditions are now favourable for dangerous thunderstorms in Kings, Hants, Annapolis and Digby counties, that could result in ‘damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.”
“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” a statement went on to say of the severe thunderstorm watched issued for the specific regions of Nova Scotia. “Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Defence makes closing arguments in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'
-
Dartmouth man with life-threatening injuries after sport motorcycle crashes into fire hydrant
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident