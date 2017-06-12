News / Halifax

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible

The national weather agency said conditions are favourable right now for a dangerous storm.

A cropped in shot of lightning is shown from a storm last year.

Contributed/TJ Maguire

A cropped in shot of lightning is shown from a storm last year.

Environment Canada is warning parts of Nova Scotia about a ‘dangerous thunderstorm’ that could pass through on Monday night.

In a release at about 9 p.m., the national weather agency said conditions are now favourable for dangerous thunderstorms in Kings, Hants, Annapolis and Digby counties, that could result in ‘damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.”

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” a statement went on to say of the severe thunderstorm watched issued for the specific regions of Nova Scotia. “Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular