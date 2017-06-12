'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win

Cole Harbour’s golden boy of hockey added to a growing list of accomplishments after clinching another Stanley Cup win on Sunday night.

To the delight of hometown fans, Sidney Crosby and his Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team in almost 20 years to have back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

Crosby’s former minor hockey coach Paul Mason said in an interview on Monday that this drops the Penguins’ captain into some pretty elite company.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt … Mario (Lemieux, team owner) said he’ll go down in history as one of the greatest leaders and Jim Rutherford (team general manager) referred to him as one of the top four players of all time. I think the stats speak for themselves,” Mason said.

“You hear of any players that played with him and they all speak of him as such a great leader who works harder than anyone. He is who he is, and we are just so proud of him because of who he is off the ice.”

Crosby brought the cup to Cole Harbour following the Penguins’ Stanley Cup wins in 2009 and 2016. Mason said despite “hundreds” of people asking him on Monday if the Cup would appear in Cole Harbour this summer, he has no idea.

“Sid could take that to Mount Kilimanjaro and take his family with him and take the Cup there. I have no idea…The first time he had quite the unbelievable event, then last year it was scaled down a bit,” Mason said.

“But it was still the idea of sharing the cup with his friends, family and friends. That’s 100 per cent up to Sid, and if he were to decide to do something and he asked me to help, them I’d definitely help him.”

On the heels of Sunday night’s win, Metro Halifax checks some of Crosby’s accomplishments by the numbers.

THREE

Stanley Cup Championships, 2017, 2016 and 2009

Ted Lindsay Awards (Most Outstanding Player in the NHL) 2006-07, 2012-13 and 2013-14

TWO

Conn Smythe Cups (MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs) 2015-16 and 2016-17

Hart Memorial Trophies (MVP of the NHL) 2006-07 and 2013-14

Maurice Richard Trophies (Leading NHL goal scorer) 2009-10 and 2016-17

Art Ross Trophies (Most points at the end of the regular season) 2006-07 and 2013-14

Lou Marsh Trophies (Canada’s Top Athlete of the Year) 2007 and 2009

World Junior Championships (Silver 2004, Gold 2005)

ONE

Order of Nova Scotia, 2008



Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, 2009-10