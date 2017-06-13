Bump in the road: Halifax councillors vote in favour of better access to traffic calming measures

Halifax regional councillors unanimously agreed on Tuesday the wait for traffic calming measures on HRM’s residential streets is too long and the qualifying criteria unrealistic.

Coun. Bill Karsten put forward a motion requesting a staff report to review the criteria.

Under the current policy, a majority of 50 per cent of issued (mailed) ballots plus one must be returned. Karsten pointed to the example of a street in Dartmouth where 53 of 106 mailed ballots were returned, with 50 wanting traffic calming on their street.

He said despite the fact that was a resounding response, it didn’t meet the "unrealistic" criteria. Under the current policy that street can’t be reviewed for another five years.



Karsten said he also recently learned only three or four residential streets will benefit from the implementation of traffic calming measures per year.

“We wouldn’t have a provincial government, folks, if we’d put these kinds of rules in place because 50 per cent hadn’t bothered to…show up to vote,” said Coun. Tim Outhit.

“I have a street where people are screaming for help and it’s 27 on a list of 41. And at four a year, do the math, folks. We’re talking 10 years before the people on Oceanview will see a speed bump. Not acceptable.”