Police investigate drive-by shooting as Halifax region hit with more gunfire

The driver of a vehicle shot at Tuesday morning escaped injury as police in the Halifax region investigate the municipality’s latest incident of gunfire.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said officers were called to Cain Street in North Preston around 5 a.m. in relation to a drive-by shooting.

Hutchinson said the victim was driving on Cain Street when a vehicle coming in the opposite direction opened fire.

“He wasn’t hit,” Hutchinson said of the victim. “The suspect’s vehicle left the scene immediately.”

Hutchinson said he didn’t know whether the victim was cooperating with investigators, but added they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting is the third in the Halifax region since the start of the month.

On June 3, a man was mowing a lawn on Willis Lane in North Preston when a vehicle drove by, and an occupant opened fire. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.