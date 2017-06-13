Fresh faces likely as new Nova Scotia cabinet to be sworn in Thursday

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will unveil his new-look cabinet Thursday.

The Liberal government announced that members will be sworn in at Pier 21 on the Halifax waterfront.

The government says the ceremony will be invitation-only "because of fire regulations," but it will be webcast at novascotia.ca.

There will likely be a few new faces at the cabinet table.

Former justice minister Diana Whalen didn't seek re-election, and former energy minister Michel Samson and former community services minister Joanne Bernard were defeated in the May 30 election.