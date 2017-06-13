Halifax council defers move to set terms for second sale of Bloomfield property

There were claps and a few jubilant exhalations at City Hall on Tuesday after regional council deferred setting the terms of sale for the Bloomfield property in the city’s north end.

In a staff report, municipal staff recommended that council once again declare the property surplus and direct staff to incorporate the principles of the Bloomfield Master Plan, along with any possible requirement for affordable housing on the site, as conditions of the sale.

The Agricola Street property was a school and then operated as a community centre from 1982 until its December 2014 closure.

In asking for the matter’s deferral, Coun. Lindell Smith said it was important to first fully consult with stakeholders, including the Imagine Bloomfield group and the CSAP (French school board). In a media release Tuesday morning, Imagine Bloomfield expressed concerns about council's motion and the idea of selling the site to the private sector.

A May 23 staff report notes that in April, municipal staff, the mayor and Coun. Tony Mancini met with Francophone Centre and CSAP representatives to review municipal surplus properties in peninsular Halifax and downtown Dartmouth.

The report states the French school board and HRM staff continue to discuss reserving Bloomfield for CSAP school and day care purposes.

“(The deferral) will give us enough time to talk to the Imagine Bloomfield folks and to maybe create a motion that includes all folks,” Smith said.

“(I’m assuming, I’m hoping) that the Imagine Bloomfield and the French school board, that they’d be happy to work with each other to make this site work for all.”

Coun. Waye Mason said the deferral would allow Smith to speak with CSAP parents, supporters, and the Imagine Bloomfield group to try and create a motion that is descriptive enough and “includes all those possibilities.”

Halifax Regional Municipality CAO Jacques Dube asked for the matter to be deferred beyond next month, noting July was “not realistic” because of all the groundwork that had to be done.

“There are some significant financial considerations that need to be put together and that council needs to be briefed on, in addition to the consultation with some of the stakeholders,” Dube said.